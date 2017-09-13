ABS-CBN operates CityMall Cavite cinemas

Media and entertainment company ABS-CBN Corp.has started operating newly-opened cinemas in CityMall Cavite as part of a partnership with developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp.

DoubleDragon subsidiary CityMall Commercial Centers Inc. (CMCCI) inked a partnership with the television network last December, wherein ABS-CBN will manage bookings and the food & beverage operations of CityMall’s mini theaters.

The two new cinemas at the Anabu-Imus CityMall branch in Cavite province have a combined seating capacity of 171, ABS-CBN said on Tuesday.

DoubleDragon told the Philippine Stock Exchange last December that it expected to open 10 CityMall cinemas in the second quarter of 2017.

These will be located in Tagum City; Davao; Victorias City, Negros; Anabu-Imus, Cavite; Cotabato City; Bulua-Cagayan de Oro City; Koronodal City; Consolacion, Cebu; Mandalagan, Bacolod City; Sta. Rosa-Nueva Ecija; and Dumaguete City..

“CityMall intends to fill up the gap in the provincial cinema space since majority of the over 140 cities in the Philippines do not have cinemas today,” the company said.