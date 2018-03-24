ABS-CBN profit exceeds lower income guidance

Despite exceeding its profit guidance, the absence of political advertisements last year led ABS-CBN Corp.’s net income to decrease by 10.3 percent to P3.16 billion from P3.5 billion in 2016.

The media conglomerate’s consolidated revenues also fell to $40.7 billion from P41.6 billion.

In a disclosure on Friday, ABS-CBN CFO Aldrin Cerrado said that despite posting reduced profits, the company remained pleased with its 2017 performance and was “happy to have exceeded our guidance for net income.”

“Top-line revenue growth, boosted by a healthy increase in consumer sales, was about 9 percent,” he added.

Total assets climbed P75.1 billion from P72.7 billion, while equity base rose P31.7 billion to P33.7 billion.

According to ABS-CBN Group CFO Ron Valdueza, the firm’s digital terrestrial television (DTT) performed well.

“Our target was to sell 1.5 million ABS-CBN TVPlus boxes in 2017, which would have brought our total box sales to about 3.8 million by year-end,” Valdueza said.

The company’s DTT team “actually sold over 2 million boxes, bringing our total box sales to 4.3 million as of December 2017,” he added.

Star Cinema, the company’s film arm, generated more than P2.9 billion in ticket sales.

SkyCable’s revenue grew 4 percent to P9.1 billion from P8.8 billion.

Kidzania, ABS-CBN’s educational theme park, recorded 330, 000 visitors last year, while its TV shopping channel O Shopping posted P840 million in sales.