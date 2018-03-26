ABS-CBN readies new soundstages

Lopez-led ABS-CBN Corp. expects news soundstages in Bulacan to be operational by the second quarter of this year, a company executive said.

Aldrin Cerrado, the media firm’s chief financial officer, said the two soundstages being built in San Jose del Monte would be ready by May.

“[I]f you go to Bulacan you will see the big structure already,” he told reporters late on Friday.

The soundstages, to be used for the production of films and television shows, will help the company increase efficiency and save money by as much as 20 percent.

“But take note that we only have two soundstages … so we can only to cater two programs,” Cerrado said in Tagalog as he admitted that the cost savings would not be enormous.

“At least we know we can save money from an specific program,” he added.

“The good thing about this is we can save money that we could put in different platform, specially digital.”

Cerrado earlier said that ABS-CBN was investing P300 million to P350 million for each of the soundstages.

The broadcast firm ended 2017 with a lower net income of P3.16 billion, down 10.3 percent from the P3.5 billion posted in 2016.

Consolidated revenues also fell to P40.7 billion from P41.6 billion.

Despite the reduced earnings, Cerrado said ABS-CBN remained “happy to have exceeded our guidance for net income.”