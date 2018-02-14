ABS-CBN S+A to air UCL, LA LIGA games

ABS-CBN S+A airs live the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 match between French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and defending UCL champions Real Madrid on Thursday (February 15) at 3:40 a.m., featuring the showdown between superstars Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (February 17), Barcelona looks to tighten its grip on the top spot of the La Liga table when it takes on Eibar LIVE on S+A at 11 p.m.

