ABS-CBN shutting down 3 remittance units

THREE remittance providers of multimedia giant ABS-CBN will be shutting down by June this year due to their poor performance in the Western market.

In a disclosure on Monday, the television network said its subsidiaries ABS-CBN Global Remittance, Inc. (AGRI), ABS-CBN Canada Remittance, Inc. (ACRI), and ABS-CBN Europe Remittance, Ltd. (AERL) will cease operations two months from now.

The three are engaged in the money forwarding business in California and Illinois, USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom, respectively.

The decision to shut down the units comes after they incurred estimated accumulated losses of about P16.18 million or $310, 233. Because of this, ABS-CBN said these companies were “no longer considered viable.”

“The cessation of the business operations of the companies has no material impact on the business, financial position, performance and operations of ABS-CBN Corporation,” it added.

ABS-CBN Global focuses on content development and distribution, telecommunications, retail, money remittance, cargo forwarding, and social networking.

The broadcast firm ended 2017 with net income of P3.16 billion, down 10.3 percent from the P3.5 billion posted in 2016. Consolidated revenues also fell to P40.7 billion from P41.6 billion.