ABS-CBN targets 6M TVplus sales in 2018

BROADCAST network ABS-CBN Corp. is targeting to grow sales of its TVplus boxes to 6 million units this year after it hit the 4-million mark last year.

The network told the local bourse on March 23 that it had sold 4.3 million units of its digital terrestrial television (DTT) set-top boxes as of end-December 2017, just two years after the product was introduced in the local market.

The Lopez-led media company launched DTT boxes to bring six channels from ABS-CBN to its consumers, namely Channel 2; ABS-CBN Sports and Action; Cinemo; Yey!; Knowledge Channel; and DZMM Teleradyo.

Aldrin Cerrado, chief financial officer of ABS-CBN, expressed optimism about achieving the target this year.

“We want to hit at least six million boxes this year. We’re bullish in our market. We’ve proven [that]with the 4 [million]boxes [sold]. We feel and think that we can still hit the six-million target for DTT boxes,” he told reporters following a press briefing in Taguig City.

With the rollout of its DTT boxes, Cerrado said ABS-CBN was able to expand its airtime inventory. “[F]rom the base of Channel 2 [and]with the rise of Cinemo and Yey! we can also [now]sell advertising in Cinemo and Yey!”

Aside from the advertising opportunities, the DTT boxes also allow ABS-CBN to address bad signal issues, thus bolstering the business of its channel.

“It technically covers, probably, the bulk of Metro [Manila] and a big chunk of Mega Manila. So that solves a lot of signal issues for ABS-CBN. For households that are not probably watching ABS-CBN because of a bad signal, with a DTT box in their homes [this could fix that],” he said.

Chinky Alcedo, head of ABS-CBN DTT, said in December that the company was planning to launch WiFi-ready TVplus boxes to further expand coverage.

Cerrado said last week they are still testing the new product before they officially release it to the market.

“If in case maglabas kami ng ganun [we release such a product], it’s within the six-million [target], mapapalitan lang ‘yung box [only the box will be replaced]. The box will now be WiFi-ready, pero [but]it will still be a DTT box,” he said.

ABS-CBN ended 2017 with a net income of P3.16 billion, down 10.3 percent from the P3.5 billion posted in 2016. Consolidated revenues stood at P40.7 billion from P41.6 billion the previous year.