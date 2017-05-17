ABS-CBN ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ champs in classy weekly gigs

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” has truly opened doors beyond the competition for four top discoveries from the daily noontime showdown in ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime,” namely Eumee Capile, Maricel Callo, Jex De Castro, and Mary Gidget de la Llana.

Perhaps on their way to becoming this generation’s Nora Aunor, Tirso Cruz 3rd, Edgar Mortiz and Diomedes Maturan—the early winners of the iconic Filipino singing talent search—these four young artists have been offered a regular spot at Resorts World Manila’s Bar 360 every Thursday night.

Considered the best of the best, with Tawag ng Tanghalan a nationwide search, this group of finalists each have a distinct vocal talent that is already familiar to viewers, and which have been missed by their following on TV. Backed by their personal stories, they are known to sing deep from within their heart and soul, making them both entertaining and an inspiration to watch.

Eumee Capile who hails from Luzon was a band vocalist when she joined Tawag ng Tanghalan, and impressed judges with her vocal range in such challenging songs as the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Beyonce’s “Survivor,” and Mariah Carey’s “Vision of Love.”

Maricel Callo from Pagadian City first joined “X Factor Philippines” in 2012 before landing a grand finals slot in this year’s Tawagng Tanghalan, and says perseverance is the key to making it in the business.

Wildcard winner Jex de Castro on the other hand is an accomplished vocalist having previously represented the country at the World Travel Fair in Shanghai, China, and essaying roles in stage productions such as “Jesus Christ The Musical” in 2013, and Movie Stars Café’s “Lion King Musical” in 2014. He is also a lead singer for the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

Finally, the young and talented Mary Gidget de la Llana of Laguna is also starting to make a name for herself in the local music scene with her moving renditions of Basil Valdez’s “GaanoKadalasangMinsan,” Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” and Mariah Carey’s “Hero,” all raved about during the grand finals of the nationwide contest.

Eager to entertain their patrons with world-class talent, Resorts World Manila is proud to have gathered the four young and rising singers in a musical extravaganza every Thursday night, in turn providing them a venue to continue making their presence felt in the industry.

All girl group Singing Sensations serve as the Tawag Ng Tanghalan singers’ front act at 8:45 p.m., with Draybers ending the night at 11:30 p.m.

For details log on to www.rwmanila.com.