ABS-CBN ties up with Myphone on reading app

ABS-CBN Publishing has partnered with mobile phone maker MyPhone to carry its new multimedia-reading app NoInk, providing more Filipinos better and more enjoyable reading experience.

Starting October this year, NoInk will be a pre-installed application in 2 million MyPhone smartphones and

devices, giving people access to the most up-to-date and relevant features on pop culture, celebrities, and lifestyle content, ABS-CBN Publishing said at the signing event on September 12.

The signing was held at the Solstice Bistro at 8 Rockwell, Makati City and was attended by top officials of ABS-CBN Publishing and MySolid Technologies & Devices Corp., the company behind MyPhone.

ABS-CBN Publishing head Ernie Lopez, managing director Mark Yambot, and digital business lead Jane Tan were in attendance, as well as MySolid Technologies & Devices Corp. president David Lim, vice president Kevin Tan, and and marketing communications officer Patrick Cabusay

NoInk adds to ABS-CBN’s growing list of digital platforms as the country’s leading media and entertainment company transitions to become an agile digital company with a greater reach and presence online.

“This is the first time that our product will be pre-installed in mobile phones. We are very happy to be partnering with a trusted phone brand in our goal of bringing engaging experiences and trending content to the public in a more interactive manner,” said Lopez.

Lim welcomed the endeavor with ABS-CBN Publishing, noting the two companies’ shared commitment to make a positive impact in the lives of Filipinos through innovative products and technological solutions.

“MyPhone has established a credible reputation as an affordable mobile phone that champions the Filipino culture. By carrying NoInk in our phones and devices, we are able to bring our countrymen closer to content that will make them enjoy being Filipino, and be proud about being Filipino,” he explained.

NoInk is a one-stop shelf where users may purchase digital copies of ABS-CBN Publishing’s magazines and books as well as titles from different publishers in the country.

It also has a feed that showcases a good selection of articles, videos, and photo galleries about the hottest topics and trends in the country. The app can also be downloaded for free on any iOS and Android device.