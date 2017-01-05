ABS-CBN tops 2016 Kantar TV ratings

Lopez-owned ABS-CBN topped all local TV networks from January to December 2016 in TV ratings across both urban and rural homes nationwide, based on data provided by multinational audience measurement provider Kantar Media.

ABS-CBN recorded an average audience share of 45 percent, or 11 points higher than GMA’s 34 percent, Kantar said.

Across all time blocks, ABS-CBN was on top especially in primetime (6 pm to 12 midnight) where it scored 49 percent, a 16-point lead compared to GMA’s 33 percent, Kantar said.

It said ABS-CBN also led the morning block (6 am to 12 noon) with 39 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent; the noontime block (12 noon to 3 pm) with 44 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent; and the afternoon block (3 pm to 6 pm) with 44 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent.

ABS-CBN also topped the list of most-watched programs for 2016 and produced 16 out of the top 20 regularly airing programs from January to December 2016 (excluding Holy week), the audience measurement firm said.

The Lopez-owned network also maintained its leadership in the digital platform through iWant TV, its pioneering video-on-demand service and the leading OTT platform in the country with over six million subscribers, Kantar said.

It said the most-watched programs on iWant TV last December were “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Doble Kara,” “Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7,” “The Greatest Love,” “Till I Met You” and “Magpahanggang Wakas.”

Meanwhile, more Filipinos are now able to watch ABS-CBN shows through a partnership with PLDT, Inc., which enables PLDT and Smart subscribers to access iWant TV’s ibrary of TV shows, specials, and other exclusive content, Kantar said.

It said the “Kapamilya” network won the ratings game in Total Balance Luzon with an average national audience share of 47 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent; in Total Luzon with 40 percent vs GMA’s 37 percent, in Total Visayas with 54 percent versus GMA’s 26 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 56 percent versus GMA’s 28 percent.

In the digital television segment, as of end of November, ABS-CBN TVplus has already sold two million boxes nationwide.

ABS-CBN reported consolidated revenues of P31.1 billion in the nine months to September 2016 and net income of P2.85 billion, 50 percent higher compared with the same period in the previous year.

Kantar Media is a multinational market research group that specializes in audience measurement in more than 80 countries. Domestically, it uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population.