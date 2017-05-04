ABS-CBN’s TFC opens new offices in California

ABS-CBN International excitedly shared with The Manila Times news of the transfer of its The Filipino Channel (TFC) headquarters in California from Redwood City to Daly City, which is a stone’s throw away from San Francisco.

Daly City has one of the biggest Filipino communities in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is also home an Iglesia ni Cristo building.

Spotted in the photos sent by TFC via email were ABS-CBN bigwigs from Manila, led by former Philippine ambassador to Japan Manuel Lopez and wife Maritess, COO Cory Vidanes and Head of Integrated News and Current Affairs Ging Reyes, among others; Philippine Consul General to San Francisco Henry Bensurto Jr. and his team; Daly City officials, including its Mayor Glenn Sylvester; and of course a spattering of the network’s stars, namely Xian Lim, Kim Chiu, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Jodi Sta. Maria, Janella Salvador, Eric Nicolas and Arci Munoz.