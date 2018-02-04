Absalon delivers winning goal for Red Warriors

Jasper Jason Absalon scored the lone goal as University of the East (UE) downed National University (NU), 1-0, to post its first win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Absalon notched the crucial goal off a nifty assist from Regil Kent Galaura late in the game as the Red Warriors opened their season with a bang.

UE head coach Fitch Arboleda was grateful to his wards for stepping up in the absence of some key players.

“I’m thankful to the players. They played really well. My typical starting players were not complete. I just utilized who I have in my lineup,” said Arboleda.

Arboleda was also elated to see their practice pay off as they grabbed their fourth consecutive win dating back to last season.

“Every training, I always scold them as a motivation. But in this first game, I just guided them,” added the young mentor.

After a scoreless first half, both the Red Warriors and the Bulldogs had their fair share of chances at the goal until UE triggered a counter-attack that led to Absalon’s goal in the 80th minute.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas went on a rousing season debut as it demolished last season’s runner-up Far Eastern University, 4-0.

Marvin Bricenio struck a hat-trick while AJ Pasion scored the other goal to give the Golden Booters their breakthrough win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Ateneo De Manila University was battling University of the Philippines at press time.