Absence of Marawi plan affects IDPs

MARAWI CITY: Mayor Majul Gandamra has requested for an extension of the April 15 deadline to pull out all internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Iligan evacuation centers, citing the absence of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan and unfinished transition shelters.

Gandamra said over the weekend that the government is rushing construction of the shelters that are expected to be complete by the first week of April.

Among these are 100 shelter units President Rodrigo Duterte inaugurated at Bahay Pagasa 2 in Barangay Mipaga, Marawi and additional 100 units from Vice President Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay Village in Barangay Sagonsongan.

The problem is complicated by the identification of families qualified to receive shelter assistance, as well as the construction of transition shelters may not meet the deadline.

Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Assistant Secretary Felix Castro said out of the 26,000 families from Ground Zero, only 11,000 have been identified as qualified to receive transition shelter assistance. Some 15,000 families still need to be cleared.

Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia earlier informed TFBM he wanted all Marawi evacuees out of Iligan by March 31 citing security concerns but was moved to April 15 considering the construction time frame.

He also warned the IDPs that they cannot purchase housing units at Bayanihan sa Iligan Village in Barangay Santa Elena for Typhoon “Sendong” victims as reported since this is illegal.

Meanwhile Secretary Martin Andanar, Presidential Communications Office head, during his visit here on Thursday announced that as of March 20 there are 1,648 families in 52 evacuation centers in Region 10 and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao while 41,175 families were identified as “home-based IDPs in these same areas.”

Andanar’s visit coincided with the visit of European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Frank Janssen and the PDP Laban Cares group who distributed food and non-food items to IDPs in Marawi.

PDP Cares chairman Cathy Yu said their group undertakes humanitarian work in coordination with the European Union and is independent of the PDP Laban Party.

In the same venue, Jam Taha, spokesman for the Department of Social Welfare and Development, said the agency will provide P5,000 transport assistance for every family that wants to go back to Marawi.

Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, TFBM chairman, announced recently a new plan to provide P50,000 cash livelihood support to every family that goes back to Marawi.

But Castro clarified that “the P50,000 cash assistance is not yet final. In the event the funds arrive, the qualified IDPs will be informed.”

Local officials here feel that the patchwork being done in Marawi is not reflective of a real comprehensive development plan.

Lanao del Sur Vice Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr earlier asked the national government to provide local officials with a copy of the comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan for Marawi.

During the “Peoples Day of Solidarity for Bangsamoro” in Kilometer Zero, Marawi civic leader Samira Gutoc, said the people of Marawi have the right to know about the policies and plans of the national government for them and to participate in the planning process.

The stakeholders have also asked the government to provide them with the comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery plan promised to them since last year.

As early as June 29, 2017 as the war was approaching its peak, Department of Pubic Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar announced the fast tracking of the Marawi Rehabilitation Masterplan.

At the height of the war on August 15, the government announced that the National Housing Authority would prepare and transmit the site development and subdivision plan to DPWH.

Then on September 8, as the war was nearing its end, the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council reportedly began construction of the 1,100 transitional housing units in Sagonsongan which was not based on any plan.

But Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro of the National Economic Development Authority, said a Master Urban Development Plan is required for the most affected area, the reason why the government is rushing the transition shelter construction in the peripheral areas.

Castro said “I think they are still in the process of making the plan.”