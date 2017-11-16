Abu Sayyaf abduct 6 civilians

A group of armed men believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf Group abducted six individuals in Patikul, Sulu Tuesday night, the military said.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu, said Jessy Trinidad, 55; Nene Trinidad, 56; Aloh Trinidad, 22; Lucy Hapole, 21; Junjun Hapole, 13; and Nelson Hapole, 7 were kidnapped in Kalimayahan Village, Barangay Latih at 8:45 p.m. The incident was reported by concerned citizens to JTF Sulu and members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The military and the police “hastily dispatched” quick reaction teams to verify the report and conduct pursuit operations.

“This incident again demonstrates that the notorious kidnappers in Sulu are victimizing anybody including their fellow Tausugs even those who have less in life,” Sobejana said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Such hostility reminds us that security is everybody’s responsibility,” he added.