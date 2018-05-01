Abu Sayyaf abducts 2 police officers, 2 civilians

The military confirmed that suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits abducted two policewomen and two civilians in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu, said the victims were onboard a tricycle which had markings of “Igasan Family” when they were kidnapped in the vicinity of Barangay Liang in Patikul.

He said the tricycle was flagged down by 11 armed men, suspected to be ASG bandits under Mujir Yada. They forcibly took the passengers and headed southward.

The victims were Police Officer (PO) 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad assigned with the crime laboratory and engineering department, while the others were Faizal Ahidji and Jacosalem Bas Ahamad. The Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) confirmed this information.

Sobejana said the victims were on the way to a tour in Buhanginan beach in Quezon, Sulu, where a battalion of Philippine Army troops is based.

“They have soldier-friends there and this is what I am trying to get full details of since our primary [action]here is the rescue effort,” he said.

Combined forces of JTF Sulu and the PNP have been dispatched for pursuit and rescue operations.

The kidnapping, according to Sobejana, can be viewed as “propaganda” on the part of the terrorist group.

“They still exist though and another reason [for the kidnapping]was for money since they are hinting, demanding a ransom,” he said.

The Abu Sayyaf are now holding 14 hostages, including the four latest victims.

Last April 12, the bandits also killed Edmiraldo Sollano, an employee of Sulu Integrated Provincial Health Office in Jolo. Sollano was gunned down while driving home on a motorcycle in Barangay San Raymundo. The attackers also drove off with Sollano’s motorcycle.

WITH A REPORT FROM AL JACINTO