Abu Sayyaf bomber captured in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police captured a notorious Abu Sayyaf bomber in Zamboanga City where he was hiding after escaping military operations in the restive region.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, a regional police spokeswoman, said Abdulham Ataram was captured at Plaza Pershing, just several blocks away from City Hall, and has been linked to the October 2007 bombing in Kidapawan City and a string of criminal charges in Basilan, oneof five provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

Ataram was also accused of kidnapping and beheading over a dozen Christian coconut farmers in

Basilan on June 2001. “He is facing kidnapping and serious illegal detention, murder, multiple

frustrated murders and multiple attempted murders, among other crimes,” said Galvez.

Police said the militant was also a member of the Abu Sayyaf’s Special Operations Group, blamed for

the spate of bombings in the southern region.

It was not clear how Ataram managed to flee Basilan and hide in Zamboanga. He is currently being interrogated

by police to determine whether a terror attack was being planned or whether any of his companions were also hiding here.

“The arrested person now under the custody of Regional Intelligence Unit 9,” Galvez said. AL JACINTO