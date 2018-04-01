Abu Sayyaf commander captured in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Filipino soldiers captured an Abu Sayyaf commander who was injured in previous clashes following an assault on his hideout in the southern province of Sulu where the militant group was still holding at least 10 hostages, mostly foreigners, officials said Sunday.

Major Roald Suscano, a spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, said members of the 32nd Infantry Battalion, led by First Lieutenant Primo Passion, captured Walton Juljirin, but five of his followers managed to escape during the Saturday fighting.

No soldiers were injured or killed in the brief gunbattle in Taung village in Patikul town where Juljurin was tracked down in a house. Juljurin, whose group was also linked to the killings of soldiers in the Muslim province, was left behind by his men, according to Suscano.

This was confirmed by Lieutenant Ronaldo Mateo, the battalion commander, who said the fighting lasted about five minutes. “Four Abu Sayyaf members were able to escape from the firefight while Walton was left behind due to his ill health condition brought about by [an]infected wound incurred during the previous encounter with the government forces which he participated [in],” Mateo said.

He said troops recovered from Juljurin’s hideout his automatic FN-G1 rifle, a magazine loaded with ammunition, a hand grenade and two improvised explosives.

Mateo said villagers tipped off the location of Juljurin’s hideout. “The cooperation of the civilians who reported the armed group’s presence in their area is a strong manifestation that civilians have long been tired of these Abu Sayyaf terroristc activities and now actively helping the military locate them to contribute for the total elimination of all terrorists in Sulu,” he said.

There was no report about the hostages. AL JACINTO