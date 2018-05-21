 Abu Sayyaf frees Public Works employee

THE ABU Sayyaf Group (ASG) has released another kidnap victim in Patikul, Sulu on Monday, according to the military.

Enrico Nee, identified as half Chinese and half Filipino and an employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the area, was freed in the vicinity of Barangay Latih, said Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander.

Sobejana said that Nee’s presence caught the attention of residents in the village and reported it to the DPWH district engineer who informed the military about the release of the victim.

Nee was abducted last February 14.

Sobejana said there were nine Abu Sayyaf hostages left whose nationalities were identified as Dutch, three Indonesians, one Vietnamese and four Filipinos.

Sobejana said Nee was brought to a mountainous area of Sulu by the Abu Sayyaf and held in captivity for more than three months.

The victim also recalled three armed clashes between the military and the terrorists during his captivity.

Nee also told Sobejana that he was able to delay the movements of the terrorists because of his health condition “and probably the Abu Sayyaf don’t want him to die due to sickness under their custody.”

Last week, the Abu Sayyaf released the two policewomen captured in April in Sulu and they were presented to President Rodrigo Duterte over the weekend. DEMPSEY REYES