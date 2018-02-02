Abu Sayyaf kills 2 DPWH workers in Basilan attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Abu Sayyaf bandits ambushed a group of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) employees, killing two and wounding two others in Lamitan City in Basilan.

Police identified the victims as Ahzhar Dakis and Basit Daimun, and the wounded as Abdul Sarabin and Mitoy Estajal.

They said the bandits strafed the victims in Barangay Baas while the employees were traveling on a truck on the way to work.

The bandits escaped after the attack.

Police investigators are looking into the motive for the ambush, but the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was reported to have been demanding money from the DPWH.

The military has not released any statement on why it failed to prevent the attack when the entire southern Philippines is under martial rule.

Only recently, police arrested a notorious Abu Sayyaf bomber Abdulham Ataram in Zamboanga City after escaping military operations in Basilan.

Ataram is being linked to the October 2007 bombing in Kidapawan City and a string of criminal charges in Basilan.

He was also accused of kidnapping and beheading over a dozen Christian coconut farmers in Basilan in June 2001.

Police said the captured bandit is also a member of the Abu Sayyaf’s Special Operations Group which is blamed for a spate of bombings in the southern region. It was unknown how Ataram managed to flee Basilan and hid in Zamboanga.