Abu Sayyaf leader not off the hook despite surrender, says Defense chief

ABU Sayyaf sub-leader Nhurhassan Jamiri is not yet off the hook even after he surrendered to the military, as justice has yet to be served to those who were victimized by the terrorist group based in Basilan, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

In a chance interview, Lorenzana said that Jamiri could not hide himself in Malaysia where authorities thought he was killed.

“He was being chased there (Malaysia). They thought that he was killed there but he was not and maybe, they found out that the President [Rodrigo Duterte] was willing to offer some benefits to them if they [would]return back to the fold of the law,” he told reporters.

Last week, Jamiri, along with his 13 followers, surrendered to the Joint Task Force Basilan and turned over 10 high-powered firearms, 40 assorted ammunition magazines and 651 pieces of live ammunition.

Prior to the surrender, President Duterte went to Sulu to meet the Abu Sayyaf rebels and promised them benefits such as housing, similar to his promise to the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who also gave themselves up.

However, Jamiri’s surrender does not mean that he will be off the hook because of the crimes committed by the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan, the Defense chief said.

“We will not [let him off the hook]. We still must look on the capital offenses they had committed. We cannot let them escape [from those offenses]. We have to serve justice to those who were killed, those they kidnapped, those they beheaded. We cannot just let them walk freely with those offenses,” Lorenzana stressed. DEMPSEY REYES