‘Abu Sayyaf plotting strike off Sabah’

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Abu Sayyaf militants whose group is tied to the Islamic State is reportedly planning to strike off the coast of Sabah in Malaysia and are likely to target seafarers, according to Asian piracy watchdog ReCAAP.

The Singapore-based ReCAAP or the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, issued the warning to seafarers.

In its report, ReCAAP said Abu Sayyaf militants will be using a 3-engine speedboat to kidnap mariners operating in the area.

“All vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise extreme caution when transiting in the waters of Lahad Datu and surrounding waters in Sabah,” it said.

Since October 2016, the militants have begun to target ships of larger tonnage, such as Dong Bang Giant 2, Royal 16, Southern Falcon and Kumiai Shagang. Once abducted, mariners are held captive for months and are sometimes executed because the Philippine government has adopted a no-ransom policy when dealing with the Abu Sayyaf group.

Bulk carriers

In November 2016, six men were taken by the militants from the bulk carrier Royal 16. The bodies of two decapitated seafarers were found by the Philippine military in July 2017, while one seafarer was allegedly killed in a gun battle in the same month. Two seafarers have been rescued from the group, while the fate of one more mariner remains unknown.

The Abu Sayyaf is still holding over a dozen mostly foreigners, including seafarers, kidnapped off Basilan and Tawi-Tawi It had previously launched surprise raids in Sabah.

There was no immediate statement from Filipino authorities on the report.

The Abu Sayyaf recently kidnapped two policewomen and two civilians in Sulu province. Policemen and soldiers were searching for police officers Benierose Alvarez and Dinah Gumahad who are assigned with the crime laboratory and engineering department or the regional police force, and civilians Jakosalem Blas and Faizal Ahidji.

They were travelling on a motorcycle taxi when about a dozen gunmen flagged them down in Liang village in Patikul town and took them away.

Police have identified the gang’s leader as Mujir Yada and that the Abu Sayyaf is demanding P5 million ransoms for the safe release of the policewomen.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday urged the families of the kidnap victims not to pay ransom.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said the government will observe the “no ransom policy.”

“The more we give ransom, the more that they will get involved into kidnapping and it is becoming a lucrative venture here in Sulu if there will be payments made,” Sobejana told reporters.

Abu Sayyaf militants had previously attacked Jolo and kidnapped civilians despite the presence of military and police camps in the town.

Sulu Gov. Totoh Tan has repeatedly rallied mayors to protect their communities.