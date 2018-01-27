Abueva-less Aces survive Elite for fourth straight win

Rookie Jeron Teng delivered the crucial points for Alaska in crunch time as the Aces held on for an 88-84 squeaker over Blackwater for their fourth straight win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Teng beat the shotclock with a triple to give Alaska an 86-80 cushion with 1:05 left in the game. He also knocked down a free throw to seal the win for Aces, who improved their win-loss mark to 4-2.

“That’s a sigh of relief. I really thought it is going to be a tough game. In my opinion, (Mac) Belo, (Allein) Maliksi and (JP) Erram are superstars. And that’s the level of respect that I have for those guys. Coach Leo Isaac and his staff are doing a great job. They are the team of the future,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton.

Chris Banchero scored 16 points and seven rebounds, Vic Manuel also notched 16 points while Kevin Racal had 14 points for the Aces, who missed the services of Calvin Abueva because of family issues.

“We definitely missed Calvin (Abueva), but the other guys stepped up,” added Compton, who drew 10 points and five rebounds from Teng.

Alaska was in full control of the match but the Elite staged a comeback and back-to-back triples from Mac Belo and Mike Digregorio pushed Blackwater within one, 80-81 with 2:09 remaining.

The Elite came up empty in the next play and Banchero added two free throws for Alaska for an 83-80 lead.

Elite’s Roi Sumang forced a jumpball with Banchero in the next play and Teng picked up the loose ball, hoisted a three-pointer that hit the target that served as the dagger for Blackwater.

The Elite, after upsetting Ginebra 94-77 last January 12, absorbed their third straight loss to fall to 2-4.

JP Erram posted 15 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks to lead Blackwater.

Meanwhile, Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu told The Manila Times that Abueva had to rush home to attend a family issue. Uytengsu did not elaborate on the matter.

“That was relayed only to me by Dickie (Bachmann) that he (Abueva) needed to go home,” said Uytengsu. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Scores:

ALASKA 88 – Banchero 16, Manuel 16, Racal 14, Teng 10, Casio 7, Enciso 6, Baclao 4, Thoss 3, Pascual 3, Magat 2, Exciminiano 2, Potts 0.

BLACKWATER 84 – Digregorio 15, Belo 15, Erram 14, Maliksi 10, Sumang 10, Jose 8, Cortez 5, Sena 5, Cruz 3, Pinto 0, Javier 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 43-35, 67-61, 88-84.