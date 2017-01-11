‘Abused’ youth detainees launch class action in Australia

SYDNEY: Teenagers imprisoned in a detention center where they were shackled, tear-gassed and stripped, launched legal action against Australian authorities on Wednesday. Law firm Maurice Blackburn filed the action against the Northern Territory government on behalf of current and former inmates. In one video from 2015, a 17-year-old boy was hooded, shackled to a restraint chair and left alone for two hours at the facility in Darwin, with critics likening it to the controversial US military prison in Cuba. They “allege that during their detainment they were subjected to treatment giving rise to a civil claim for compensation founded on assault, battery and/or false imprisonment,” the firm said. Other former inmates who claim to have been assaulted by guards, or subjected to unreasonable periods of isolation or restraint over the past decade, were invited to join the action.”The Northern Territory government has been advised of a potential class action concerning youth justice. We take these matters very seriously,” said Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison in a statement.

AFP