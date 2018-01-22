AC Energy aims to build Pililia power plant this yr

AC Energy, the power arm of listed conglomerate Ayala Corp., seeks to commence the construction of a diesel power plant in Pililia, Rizal this year, its top executive told reporters.

AC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Francia said the company was looking at the development of a diesel peaking/ancillary plant in the municipality with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts (MW).

Peaking power plants are power plants that usually run only when there is peak demand for electricity.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll get to start the construction as soon as we complete the requirements” that include studies, permits, and an environmental compliance certificate (ECC), Francia said.

“We’re hoping this year if the timeline allows it,” he added.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, the AC Energy chief noted that Pililia has a transmission line and the Philippines needed additional peaking power and reserves.

“We believe the country will need more peaking and ancillary capacity, especially in a world where you inject more renewables,” Francia said.

If the proposed renewable portfolio standards (RPS) are well received, Francia said the country would see a lot of renewable energy (RE) investments.

“This is in line with the thinking that if RPS succeeds and we hope that it succeeds, then you will see a lot of renewable investments,” he added.

An RPS is a regulation that requires the increased production of energy from renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, biomass, and geothermal. Last month, the Department of Energy (DoE) issued RPS for on-grid areas.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi assured the issuance of RPS would not prompt spikes in electricity prices.

Department Circular DC2017-12-0015, signed on December 22, 2017, mandates all distribution utilities (DUs), retail electricity suppliers and other participants, including power-generation companies serving directly connected customers, to get a certain percentage of their electricity requirements from eligible RE sources.

These include biomass; waste-to-energy technology; wind, solar, ocean and geothermal energy; run-of-river and impounding hydroelectric power systems; and other globally accepted resources and technologies as specified in Republic Act (RA) 9513, or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.

AC Energy has investments both in renewable energy and conventional power plants.