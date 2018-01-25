AC Energy to develop solar projects in Vietnam

AC Energy, the energy unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp., has forged a partnership with a Vietnam-based conglomerate for the development of solar power projects in Vietnam.

Ayala Corp. informed the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Wednesday that AC Energy had struck an accord with BIM Group to jointly develop more than 300 megawatts (MW) of solar power projects in Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan Province.

The initial phase is a 30-MW solar project and was inaugurated on January 23. “The solar project is envisioned to be expanded by an additional 300 MW,” the statement said.

Investment for the undertaking, expected to be completed within the year, is projected to reach 800 billion VND (P1.81 billion).

Conergy Asia & ME Pte Ltd, a solar energy company in Singapore, was tapped as the construction partner for this phase.

“AC Energy is very keen to participate in the fast-growing Vietnam power sector, with pioneering investments in renewable energy,” AC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Francia said.

BIM Group is a diversified corporation in Vietnam whose operations are focused on three main business sectors: tourism development and real estate investment, agriculture–food, commercial services, and renewable energy. It aims to contribute to the economic growth of Vietnam by sustainably bridging the benefits of its customers, business partners, and surrounding communities.

AC Energy, which holds more than $1 billion of invested and committed capital, recently underwent restructuring to enable focused strategies and accelerate growth.

The restructuring resulted in the creation of two wholly owned platforms: renewable energy and thermal energy.

AC Energy recently announced its plan to commence the construction of a diesel power plant in Pililia, Rizal this year.

Francia told reporters the company was looking to develop a diesel peaking/ancillary plant in the municipality with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts.