AC Energy expects to spend $300M for Vietnam projects

AC Energy, the power unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp., expects to spend about $300 million (P15.3 billion) for its solar projects in Vietnam, a top executive told reporters.

The undertaking will cost the company “around $1 million per MW [megawatt],” AC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Francia said on Wednesday.

“In Vietnam, we’re hopeful that we will break ground on much more than 30MW this year,” he said, adding that AC Energy expects the groundbreaking of the first phase within the first half of the year.

Last month, the Ayala energy unit announced it struck a partnership with BIM Group to jointly develop more than 300MW of solar projects in Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan Province.

The initial phase is a 30-MW solar project. Inaugurated on January 23, it is envisioned to be expanded by another 300MW.

Investment for the undertaking, expected to be completed within the year, is projected to reach 800 billion VND (P1.81 billion).

Conergy Asia & ME Pte Ltd, a solar energy company in Singapore, was tapped as the construction partner for this phase.

“AC Energy is very keen to participate in the fast-growing Vietnam power sector, with pioneering investments in renewable energy,” Francia earlier said.

BIM Group is a diversified corporation in Vietnam whose operations are focused on three main business sectors: tourism development and real estate investment, agriculture–food, commercial services, and renewable energy (RE).

It aims to contribute to the economic growth of Vietnam by sustainably bridging the benefits of its customers, business partners, and surrounding communities.

AC Energy, which holds more than $1 billion of invested and committed capital, recently underwent restructuring to enable focused strategies and accelerate growth, which resulted in the creation of two wholly owned platforms: renewable energy and thermal energy.

“Even the investor base and sources of capital, which obviously we will need to grow both platforms, view these two businesses in a different shape and manner,” Francia explained previously.

He said AC Energy has already exceeded its target capacity after hitting 1.3 gigawatts (GW) for the thermal side with the financial closing of the GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) second unit.

On the RE side, however, AC Energy still plans to scale up capacity to more than 1,000MW by 2020.

“The renewables, that’s where we need to do a lot of heavy lifting and scaling up because we’re still just under 300MW of attributable capacity for that platform,” Francia said.