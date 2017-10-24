AC Energy set to finish $150-M Indonesia wind farm

AYALA Corporation’s power subsidiary AC Energy Holdings, Inc. is on track to complete the construction of a $150-million commercial wind farm in the province of South Sulawesi in Indonesia.

Construction of Indonesia’s first utility-scale wind farm in the municipality of Sidrap is nearly 70 percent complete and is “expected to be ready for commercial operations in the first quarter of 2018,” AC Energy said in a statement on Monday.

Indonesia-based special purpose company PT UPC Sidrap Bayu Energi (UPC Sidrap) commenced the installation of 30 units of G114-2.5 megawatt (MW) wind turbine generators manufactured by Gamesa in August 2017.

Recently, Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan, together with local government officials of South Sulawesi and officials of the State Electricity Company (PLN) in the Sulawesi region, visited the site to demonstrate the government’s support for the ongoing construction of the wind farm facility.

AC Energy inked investment agreements with UPC Renewables Indonesia Ltd. in January this year to develop, construct and operate a 75-megawatt wind farm in Indonesia.

The project is AC Energy’s first greenfield offshore investment through its affiliate AC Energy International Holdings Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based private limited company.

The wind farm is being funded through equity and project financing from the Overseas Private Investment Corp., the development finance institution of the US government, and PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia, the Indonesian subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. of Japan.

UPC Renewables is a global energy group that has several wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass and methane capture renewable energy projects under development in various locations in Indonesia.

AC Energy and UPC Renewables are two of the owners of North Luzon Renewable Energy Corp., which owns and operates the 81-MW Caparispisan wind farm project in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte. AC Energy also holds a 20 percent stake in Star (Salak-Darajat) B.V., which acquired Chevron’s geothermal operations in Indonesia.

The Ayala power subsidiary is planning to scale up its renewable energy (RE) portfolio to more than 1,000 MW by 2020.