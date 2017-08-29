AC Health eyes 100 FamilyDOCs by 2020

AYALA Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) said it is targeting to have 100 FamilyDOC clinics by 2020 to address the challenges in healthcare services in the country.

“AC Health recognizes the gaps in primary care in the Philippines and seeks to address the current challenges such as long wait times, and the unavailability of doctors and staff. We recognize that middle-class patients are underserved, but willing to pay for quality healthcare if it gives them good value for money,” Paul Darroca, general manager of FamilyDOC, said in a media briefing recently.

Currently, AC Health has 11 clinics in Las Pinas, Paranaque and Cavite, but the company said they will add 13 more clinics across the Philippines by the end of this year.

FamilyDOC is a community-based chain of primary care clinics which provides diagnostic services and a pharmacy.

“Through our FamilyDOC 2-in-1 community-based clinics, we are committed to making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for middle class communities,” Darroca said.

AC Health is widening its initiatives with global technology provider GE’s healthcare unit.

GE started off as a technology provider to AC Health and progressed the relationship to a strategic partnership with a memorandum of understanding signed in August 2015.

“An effective way to enhance health system responsiveness is to make quality healthcare services available in communities. By combining innovative delivery models such as that of FamilyDOC’s with GE Healthcare’s innovative technologies, we believe that the Philippine healthcare system will get closer to its much-needed upgrade, and bring affordable and quality healthcare within reach of middle to low-income Filipinos,” Darroca said.