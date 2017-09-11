AC Infra eyeing new PPP projects

AYALA-LED AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. said over the weekend it is looking at a number of possible public-private partnership (PPP) projects with the government that have been brought to its attention.

The possible projects include an unidentified expressway somewhere in the north and also Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT-2) as proposed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“According to the DPWH they will tender a PPP project. The DPWH said they have an expressway PPP project. So they told me to get ready. More or less what they said was that the expressway will be up north,” AC Infrastructure President Jose Rene Almendras said in a mix of Tagalog and English following an event organized by parent Ayala Corporation.

“And then the DoTR [Department of Transportation] also said they will go ahead with LRT-2 as a PPP project. What I know is that they will extend it in Manila,” he added.

According to the official, several other projects are being proposed.

“We already have a lot of unsolicited proposals, those are being processed now. So they are already moving now. We also have others that are still being planned but we are still waiting for the government. We will see,” Almendras said.

“Our mandate is to solve problems. So when we see a problem, we will try to solve it. That is why we do that,” he added.

AC Infrastructure is the transport infrastructure investment arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. It focuses on toll road, rail, and airport projects.