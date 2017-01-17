Tuesday, January 17, 2017
    AC Milan stay in chase for Europe with Torino draw

    MILAN: AC Milan battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Torino on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) keeping their bid for Europe alive by moving fifth in the Serie A table.

    Andrea Belotti had put Torino ahead after 21 minutes with his 14th league goal of the season and Marco Benassi adding a second for the hosts five minutes later.

    But Milan’s 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Adem Ljajic’s penalty to prevent the hosts going 3-0 up after just 32 minutes.

    AC Milan’s defender Alessio Romagnoli (left) vies with Torino’s forward Iago Falque of Spain during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs AC Milan on Tuesday at the ‘Grande Torino Stadium’ in Turin. AFP PHOTO

    And once the storm had passed Milan responded positively with Andrea Bertolacci scoring on 55 minutes and Carlos Bacca slotting in a penalty five minutes later.

    Milan played the final minutes of the game with 10 men after Alessio Romagnoli was sent off on 88 minutes for a second yellow card.

    They overtake city rivals Inter Milan, moving fifth with 37 points, eight points behind leader Juventus, ahead of Saturday’s clash against third-placed Napoli.

    Torino, knocked out of the Italian Cup 2-1 last week by AC Milan, stay eighth equal on 30 points with Fiorentina, six points off the first European qualifying place.

    AFP

