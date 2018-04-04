Acacia Estates opens community market

DMCI Homes’ Acacia Estates township in Taguig has launched its own weekend community market as part of its efforts to promote greater camaraderie among residents.

Featuring interesting mix of food, retail, and family activities, the bi-monthly community market kicked off last Feb. 24 at the Acacia Estates Town Center with a Zumba workout session that brought together fitness enthusiasts in the 150-hectare residential community.

“Our objective is primarily to gather more of our residents here in Acacia Estates community. We want to develop a stronger community by developing a feeling of belongingness among residents,” Rida Ferrer, DMCI Homes leasing manager said of DMCI Homes’ township development that hosts 25,000 residents of various condominium communities.

“With most of the concessionaires coming from Acacia Estates, the community market is a great venue for interaction among our residents. In the coming weeks, we will have more fresh produce and organic products. So it’s really exciting for everyone,” she added.

Market-goers can hop on from stall to stall to choose from a range of products on exhibit that include assorted delicacies, household items, apparels, and fashion accessories.

“With the Acacia Estates Community Market, small entrepreneurs of Acacia Community are given opportunities to sell and feature their products and services to their own community,” Ferrer pointed out.

Apart from great finds in the bazaar, more exciting activities are lined-up for residents in the coming weeks that include a dog race on April 28.

“We have a dog race coming up in April. Also being planned is a community run with residents and their pets which will be held from Ivory Wood to the Town Center and many more fun activities for the whole family,” Ferrer shared.

“Hopefully as we go on in the coming weeks, more people will be engaged,” she continued.

Acacia Estates residents Clavelle Pantas and Judy Grace Jalandoni, who were among the participants in the Zumba workout session, welcomed the institution of the community market as it gives them an opportunity to mingle with their fellow unit owners.

Pantas shared she actually met Jalandoni in their Zumba sessions in their condominium community in Acacia Estates and they have become close since then.

“I hope we can have activities like this regularly. It’s a great way to foster camaraderie and for residents to get to know one another,” Jalandoni said.