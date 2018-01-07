Academy Award-winning film opens Czech movie festival

Comedy Kolya, the 1997 Academy-award winning movie for Best Foreign Language Film, will officially launch Czech Embassy Manila’s yearlong cinematic celebration, “Czech Movie Gems”. The event is open to the public and will take place at Cinematheque Centre Manila on January 10 at 6:30 in the evening. Expected guests to share the opening night are artists, directors and cinematographers from the Philippine film scene.

Oscar awardee Jan Svěrák successfully directed the film, working alongside his father, legendary Czech actor, writer and playwright, Zdeněk Svěrák. The cast of the movie inludes A-list Czech celebrities and then-newcomer and child wonder, Russian Andrej Khalimon who gave life to the main character of the movie, Kolya.

This Svěrák masterpiece, centered on a man’s sudden “twist” in life brought by unexpected circumstances of love, is a tender comedy of genuinely endearing characters. Czech Ambassador Jaroslav Olša, jr. invites everyone to catch Kolya’s screening, as “it is a touching tale of friendship, love and compassion—truly a must-watch that should not be missed”.

Kolya has received high praises from the film community since its release in 1996 and was well-received by audience around the world. Critics of MovieGuide.com have dubbed the film as “Beautifully acted, deeply moving and an artistically stunning foreign language film“ while Entertainment Weekly saw it as “a heart-melter that is truly deserving of its accolades”.

Apart from the film’s international acclaim, the Czechs did not miss to recognize Kolya, as the highest award-giving body in the Czech Republic, bestowed six Czech Lion awards to Kolya for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

Czech movie festival organized in cooperation with the Film Development Council of the Philippines will begin from January 2018 until January 2019. Films, selected personally by Czech Ambassador Jaroslav Olša, jr., who is also a film enthusiast, will showcase the most interesting Czech movies of the last decades, including award-winning masterpieces, unique genre films, as well as the top grossing viewers favorites. Screening will be held every second Wednesday of the month.