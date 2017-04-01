Accessible art fair thrives in Makati

It’s that time of the year when the country’s most creative minds take out and lay down their art works in the vast open space of Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati for a day of relaxed and casual art fair aptly called “Art in the Park.”

Since 2006, “Art in the Park” has gathered together a diverse group of galleries, art schools, independent art spaces, and collectives for the country’s most significant affordable art fair.

The annual event, organized by Philippine Art Events, Inc.—the same group behind the successful Art Fair Philippines—is for the benefit of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines (MFP) in its mission to create awareness for the National Museum and its network.

In fact, since 2007, “Art in the Park” has helped fund P12-million worth of projects of MFP. Among them was the renovation of Room 217, now The Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. (MFPI) Hall at the National Museum of Fine Arts which houses the four murals of National Artist for Visual Arts Carlos “Botong” Francisco titled “The Progress of Medicine in the Philippines.”

What attracts the public to “Art in the Park” is the accessibility and affordability of artworks since it offers a range of paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, and new media at prices P50,000 and below. And with a total of 56 participants to choose from, it would not be a surprise if both hardcore and budding art collectors would find a piece or two for them to take home.

Check out the art pieces available in today’s fair.

‘Art in the Park’ is happening today only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates, visit artinthepark.ph