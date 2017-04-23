Acclaimed German director’s films to be shown in Manila

The Goethe-Institut Philippinen—Germany’s worldwide cultural institute—presents a cinematic retrospective exhibition of the work of acclaimed German director, Werner Herzog, Saturdays and Sundays, from May 6 to June 4, at the FDCP Cinematheque Manila. Over the course of 55 years, Herzog’s film career expanded the possibilities of cinema as an art form and transformed a wide range of genres.

Considered as one of the greatest figures of the New German Cinema, Werner Herzog’s body of work consists of films and documentaries that capture men and women at psychological extremes. Herzog and his films have received critical success through the numerous awards he has won and has been nominated for. Herzog’s first feature film, Signs Of Life won him his first Silver Bear Extraordinary Prize of the Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1968. Other notable awards include Best Director for Fitzcarraldo at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival, and the Grand Prix at the same festival for The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser in 1975.

The list of films part of the Werner Herzog Retrospective are: Nosferatu The Vampire, 1979; Aguirre, The Wrath of God, 1972; Fitzcarraldo. 1981/82; Cobra Verde, 1987; The Wild Blue Yonder, 2005; Queen of the Desert, 2015; The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, 1974; Bells from the Deep, 1993; Even Dwarfs Started Small, 1971; and Woyzeck, 1979.

Prodigious and productive, Herzog has made a career our of making seemingly impossible stories happen, and even behind-the scenes, the events that take place in the making of his films are as much talked about as the film itself. Herzog at one time hypnotized his cast for the film Heart of Glass, forced the actors filming Aguirre, Wrath of God to withstand the grueling environment of the South American rainforests, and required his actors to haul a 300-ton ship over a mountain to create the controversial and exhilarating scene in the film Fitzcarraldo. Hardly slowing down, Herzog’s career is as diverse as the films he has delivered—he has had a cameo appearance in the blockbuster film, he lent his voice to an episode in an animated TV series, and he has directed a 35-minute PSA about the dangers of texting while driving.

Admission is free. View the screening schedules and details at ww.Goethe.de/Philippinen.