Acclaimed Pulitzer Prize for Drama sets Asian Premiere in Manila

Wit (also styled as W;t)—the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for Drama by Margaret Edson about a woman’s slow and painful death from late stage ovarian cancer—is set to have its Asian premiere on April 19 at the Trinity University of Asia.

The play takes place during the final hours of Dr. Vivian Bearing, a university professor of English, dying of ovarian cancer. She recalls the initial diagnosis of Stage 4 metastatic ovarian cancer from her oncologist, Dr. Harvey Kelekian.

Dr. Kelekian then proposes an experimental chemotherapeutic treatment regimen consisting of eight rounds at full dosage. Vivian agrees to the treatment.

Over the course of the play, Vivian reflects on her life through the intricacies of the English language, especially the use of wit in the metaphysical poetry of John Donne

Directed by Steven Conde, noted actors who will portray the different roles in the play include Tami Monsod, who will essay the lead role as Prof. Vivian Bearing, a PhD literature professor of seventeenth-century poetry at the university and Raymund Concepcion as Dr. Harvey Kelekian —the business-like doctor and chief of medical oncology at the University Hospital who oversees the treatment of Dr. Bearing.

Bibo Reyes joins the play as Jason Posner, MD—a clinical fellow at the Medical Oncology branch; former student of Dr. Bearing, and a current student of Dr. Kelekian.

Mikkie Bradshaw will play the role of Susie Monahan—the truly compassionate nurse who becomes a comfort to Dr. Vivian Bearing when she finds her normal defense mechanisms useless.

Finally, Sheila Francisco will play the role of Evelyn Ashford, professor emerita of English literature.

WIT is produced by Twin Bill Theater which aims to produce shows that explore and challenge issues faced by today’s society.

The founders led by theater professionals Joseph and Francis Matheu noted that their goals are also focused on stirring up the public’s interest to rediscover, love and preserve people’s historical, cultural and spiritual values through theater; and to make quality, thought-provoking productions more accessible to the non-theater going public.

Wit will play on stage until May 3. For ticket inquiries and show schedule, visit Ticketworld.com.ph