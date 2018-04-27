AccorHotels reports strong revenue growth

INTERNATIONAL hotel service provider AccorHotels reported consolidated first quarter revenue of €633 million (P40.15 billion), up 9.5 percent from a year ago on the back of strong growth in Europe and Asia.

“In line with the good trends of 2017, business remained strong in the first quarter in the vast majority of regions.

Europe and Asia, our two key markets, continue to benefit from a buoyant environment,” Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AccorHotels, said in a statement.

Revenues from hotel services amounted to €553 million, which marks a 7.7 percent like-for-like increase. This was generated from 4,304 hotels with over 619,000 rooms “under franchise agreements and management contracts at the end of March 2018.”

The consolidated revenue per available room (RevPAR) climbed by 5.3 percent with South America providing an 13.9 percent boost, the highest among regions.

However, the Middle East and Africa region’s RevPAR decreased by 0.9 percent.

“The performance in Africa was driven chiefly by Morocco, while the Middle East continues to be penalized by geopolitical tension and low oil prices, as well as by the increase in hotel capacity, temporarily affecting Dubai and Riyadh above all,” it said.

Meanwhile, AccorHotels said its momentum continues as it was able to put up 61 new hotels, housing almost 10,000 rooms, during the first quarter. As of March 2018, AccorHotels owns 870 hotels and 153,000 rooms worldwide, with 51 percent located in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Overall, the hotel assets business generated revenue of €157 million, an increase of 7.5 percent like-for-like,” it noted.

AccorHotels also announced in February that it inked an agreement with a group of French and international investors, selling approximately 55 percent of its share in AccorInvest.

The hotel service provider will be receiving a gross cash injection of €4.4 billion upon the fulfillment of the tenors.

This month, AccorHotels forged a partnership with Mantis group, a South African conglomerate, and purchased ResDiary, an online restaurant reservation platform.

“The group (AccorHotels) is continuing its fast-paced transformation to build an increasing comprehensive offering to serve its customers,” Bazin said.

TYRONE JASPER PIAD