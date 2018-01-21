Aces eye third straight vs GinEBRA SAN MIGUEL

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tries to return to its winning ways when it battles Alaska in the main game of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup today at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Gin Kings, who are coming off a 79-94 loss to Blackwater, face the resurgent Aces at 6:45 p.m. while sister teams TNT KaTropa and Meralco clash in the opener at 4:30 p.m.

After winning its first two games, Ginebra absorbed its first loss at the hands of the Elite and the wards of head coach Tim Cone need to double their effort against the streaking Aces.

Alaska lost its first two assignments but regained its rhythm in the last two to even its record to 2-2.

“This is a really good challenge for us against one of the biggest teams in the league. It should be a great game,” said Compton. “We have to be disciplined and work harder against them.”

The Tagalog-speaking American mentor said they need to find ways to neutralize the deadly frontline duo of the Gin Kings namely the 6’9 Japeth Aguilar and the 7-footer center Greg Slaughter.

Slaughter is averaging 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game while Aguilar is contributing 15.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Compton added that the backcourt duo of LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson will be make Ginebra tough to handle.

The Aces are coming off a 102-65 rout of Kia behind the 23-point, nine-rebound performance of top rookie Jeron Teng.

In the opener, the Bolts try to avoid a third straight loss as they face the KaTropa.

“It is a must-win situation for us to try and move up and keep pace in the standings. The TNT team is high-scoring so our defense must be on point,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “Slowing down Jayson (Castro) and (Roger) Pogoy will be a high priority.”

Black added that it is doubtful if Cliff Hodge and Ranidel De Ocampo will be able to play in the game due to injuries.