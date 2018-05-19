Aces keep Beermen winless

Vic Manuel nailed the game-winning shot to spoil the return of Renaldo Balkman to San Miguel Beer, 105-103, in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Lamberto Macias Gymnasium in Dumaguete City.

After Balkman’s shot tied the score with less than a minute left in the game, Manuel fired the buzzer-beating jumper, giving the Aces their fourth straight victory. Alaska is now sharing the top spot with TNT and Rain or Shine that also carry 4-1 win-loss records.

Manuel tallied 23 points and five rebounds while Jayvee Casio added 18 points. Chris Banchero had 15 points and nine assists, Calvin Abueva posted 13 points and 12 rebounds while import Tony Campbell contributed another 13 points on top of 13 rebounds also for Alaska.

Balkman finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds while rookie Christian Standhardinger scattered 22 points to lead the Beermen who stayed winless after three games.

Scores:

Alaska 105 – Manuel 23, Casio 18, Banchero 15, Campbell 13, Abueva 13, Racal 7, Thoss 4, Exciminiano 3, Teng 2, Pascual 0, Baclao 0.

San Miguel 103 – Balkman 32, Lassiter 20, Santos 12, Fajardo 7, Lanete 6, Cabagnot 4, Ross 0, Rosser 0, Heruela 0.

Quarters: 28-20, 57-43, 81-72, 105-103