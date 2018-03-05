Acierto, Uy banner MOS awardees in PSL CDO

Nineteen young tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards during the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 132nd National Series – Long Course Swim Meet held at the Kagayan Lawndale Spring Resort in Sitio Taguanao, Cagayan de Oro City.

Promising tankers Kiara Acierto (girls’ 7-year) and Deandre Uy (boys’ 6-under) reigned supreme in their respective age bands to lead the MOS winners in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Acierto has also been selected to compete in the 2018 Buccaneers Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan while Uy reached teh qualifying mark for the SICC Invitational Swimming Meet to be held in Singapore.

“It was a fruitful competition as we saw a lot of potential young swimmers who need proper training to become more competitive in the future. We would like to thank Mr. Pacifico Pupos and Mayor Oscar Moreno for inviting us again,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also winning MOS trophies were Akeila Jaimie Saavedra (girls’ 6-under), Andrea Jean Andam (girls’ 8-year), Chelsea Mamugay (girls’ 9-year), Sairah Janelle Pabellon (girls’ 10-year), Jianna Sumone Mearns (girls’ 11-year), Kiara Ramielle Eroy (girls’ 12-year), Yna Patricia Barro (girls’ 13-year), Gene Heart Quiambao (girls’ 14-year) and Allura Dione Javier (girls’ 15-over).

Sharing the limelight were Leodd Troy Dalman (boys’ 8-year), Izydro Warain (boys’ 9-year), Sebastian Blake Morgia (boys’ 10-year), Nimrod Montera (boys’ 11-year), Leano Vince Dalman (boys’ 12-year), Blu Larion (boys’ 13-year), Chad Russell Espinas (boys’ 14-year) and Jose Marie Nave (boys’ 15-over) who topped their respective events.

Kaamulan Aquatics took home the overall championship crown while Dipolog Aqua Warriors settled for second and Jorgetown Swimming Club wound up third in the montly PSL grassroots program.

“We’re going everywhere to select the best swimmers in the country who will be given a chance to represent the Philippines in international scene. Competing in an international level is bigger compared to any other local competitions,” added Papa.