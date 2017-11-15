Acqua Livingstone co-opts bold, passionate style of famous brand

With the Philippines enjoying a property boom, real estate developers are coming up with more innovative projects with attractive master plans, easier payment schemes and location-centric offers.

One of the more innovative projects is the Acqua Private Residences, a masterplanned development from Century Properties.

Taking its cue from Mother Nature

Taking its cue from nature’s blueprint, Acqua is uniquely positioned to be an urban community that features nature-infused design with breathtaking waterscapes and verdant foliage. It aims to provide residents with the idyllic pleasures of a tropical rainforest combined with the vibe of a metropolitan city.

“Acqua is the product of our long and painstaking research into the ultimate experiences yearned for by the global citizen in a modern home. We’ve found the answer in the reinterpretation of a nature-infused backdrop—(in this case) the astonishing tropical rainforest—into a residential masterpiece that is replete with endless possibilities for a quiet reprieve or exhilarating leisure,” explains Jose Marco Antonio, Century Properties Group Inc. managing director.

The property has six towers, with uninterrupted views of dazzling Makati skyscrapers and the vibrant skyline to the North. Five of the towers are aptly named after some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world such as the Niagara in Canada, the Sutherland Falls in New Zealand, and the Detifoss waterfalls in Iceland. Likewise, the Livingstone Tower is named after the free-falling rapids of the Congo River in Africawhile Iguazu Tower is named after the waterfalls of the Iguazu River in Brazil.

The five towers are expected to be completed in November 2018, while the hotel is set to be completed in September 2019.

Acqua Livingstone

Acqua Livingstone is the most recent development in the property and the fourth tower to rise at the Acqua Private Residences. It has approximately 645 units, ranging from 27sqm to 140sqm, and come in one to three-bedroom cuts.

According to an insider shared that most units at Livingstone are almost sold out. There are very few units available, mostly one-bedroom units in odd cuts, ranging from 27sqm to 57sqm, with unit prices ranging from Php6.3 to Php14.5 million.

Just like the first towers, there are 14 units to a floor, with south units facing Makati and north units facing Manila and/or Mandaluyong. The typical floor houses six two-bedroom units and eight one-bedroom units.

Livingstone’s unit configurations are carefully planned to suit the need for ample living and breathing space.

The 2.4-hectare development is deemed the perfect project to feature a MissoniHome-designed building.

“Our latest venture with MissoniHome has become such a remarkable undertaking. For Acqua, we wanted to collaborate with a brand that shared the passion and innovation of bringing forth premium and distinctive products. From our company’s perspective, the ultimate benefit this partnership brings to the residents is really value appreciation. We want to provide Filipinos a differentiated product. We feel that collaborations such as this will elevate the Philippines as a premier development platform,” says Antonio, who is also behind Century Properties’s other brand partnerships including Paris Hilton for the Beach Club at Azure Urban Resort Residences in Bicutan.

The Missoni home

Based in Varese, Italy, MissoniHome traces its roots to1921 when Ottavio and Rosita Missoni decided to use a scarf machine to knit dresses. Known for its light and airy fabrics in candy-bright colors, the Missonibrand became an editorial and fashion favorite, raising it to iconic status in the fashion industry.

The brandventured into decorative home furnishings and textiles, extending its scope from fashion to interior design. The MissoniHome line was added to the company’s product range in 1983.

Through the years, the MissoniHome collection has developed a strong international reputation in home furnishings, which now account for a considerable part of the brand’s production. The brand’s reputation has been anchored on Missioni’s outstanding creativity and timeless style, combined with T&J Vestor’s leading technology and market knowledge. Leading textile manufacturer T&J Vestor is a company run by the Torrani family and Alberto and GiampieroJelmini, who are Rosita’s brothers.

Rosita believes that “home is alive. It’s constantly evolving and never finished.” Her personal vision of what home should be has coloured the MissoniHome. This is the design philosophy that Missoni adheres to – “unusual, captivating fabrics; innovative, simple shapes for sophisticated settings; a feeling of artiness, but with a light touch; important, seemingly simple elements that blend easily into existing environments, adding vibrancy and colour; forms for separating and uniting, easy to move around including from indoors to outdoors or vice versa, enabling the magic atmosphere of the garden to be brought indoors.”

While the home furnishing brand has partnered with hotels in Edinburgh and Kuwait, the Livingstone is the first residential interior design project of MissoniHome. It is the brand’s way of sharing an intimate connection with its followers through a permanent living space that can last for generations.

Kinetic patterns, bold colors

Livingstone promises to infuse MissoniHome’s signature style. From the signature kinetic patterns to the bold yet thoughtful use of color, each Missoni design aims to make a visually striking statement.

Each amenity and public area in Livingstone embraces bold color palettes seemingly caught in a frozen firework of textures and patterns. The lobbies, hallways and even elevators are accentuated with bold colors and energetic forms, as well as arresting pieces of furniture from MissoniHome.

The Canopy, the multi-level amenity area located at the building’s sky deck, serves as the pinnacle of MissoniHome’s design imprint. The lower level of The Canopy houses the functions rooms, business center, an indoor and outdoor gym, Jacuzzi, a library and spa, while the upper level is a social space dedicated to interaction and entertainment with an amphitheatre, lounge, DJ booth and dance floor, pool with swim up bar, and barbecue facilities. Tying these two levels together is a fanciful organic wire-mesh tree that winds its way up and connects to the mezzanine floor, where residents can enjoy surrounding views or enjoy a meal in the open-air dining area.

With floating lights, patterned surfaces, shapes and forms guiding the landscape, The Canopy provides a true Missoni lifestyle experience which blends art and function to redefine condominium living.

