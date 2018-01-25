Acquisition of Dengvaxia: Too fast, too furious

Questions on Dengvaxia that the public wants to know:

Did Sanofi lie about the quality of the vaccine?

Did DoH exert enough study and research before buying the product?

Why did DoH allocate such a huge part of its budget for Dengvaxia when they are fully aware that there are other vaccines that need to be acquired for other diseases?

Did they have consultations with enough experts outside of the agency?

Was there enough justification for the lightning-like release of the payment?

Why did we decide to inject 830,000 children while other countries which bought the vaccine implemented their programs in much smaller communities?

Was the error an honest mistake or the danger brushed aside for some other dubious reasons?

How can our health department monitor the effects and prevent similar occurrences in the future?

Who are the officials that should be held accountable and what will be the actions taken after the investigation?

How can DoH regain the trust of the public if another vaccine will be introduced in the future?

Again, why the rush and why that big amount?

* * *

During the December 14, 2017 Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the Dengvaxia mess, BSA3rd said he met with Jean-Luc Lowinski, the Sanofi senior vice president for Asia, at the Philippine Embassy in Beijing on November 9, 2014. He said former health secretary Enrique Onawas among those present, along with the then incumbent health secretary, Janette Garin.

Ona said he was surprised at Aquino’s claim that he was in the meeting with the Sanofi executives. “That is a complete surprise to me. I even looked over my passport because there was insinuation I was with the President in Beijing. I was not there,” Ona said.

– I did not expect that the vaccine can also induce hallucinations.

* * *

Palace to Ombudsman: Probe Drilon, LPs in pork scam.

I want to give Senator Drilon and his partymates the benefit of the doubt. Someone asked me: “Their benefits and our doubts?”

* * *

I used to own a Volkswagen Beetle during the 1060s and 1970s and I remember clearly my love affair with this car. The engine purrs with a quaint sounding heartbeat, the simplicity of design charms even the most steely minds, swims on mud and water, scales the steepest of mounds, maneuvers its body like a gymnast. It proclaims the elasticity of my time and pulsates an almost heroic attitude in doing its job. This is how I fell in love with this road warrior we called the Bug. Over the years, I have owned two of them, a 1963 and a 1967, and up to now, I still regret losing them.

* * *

Republicans and Democrats blame each other for the US government shutdown. Politics at the expense of the citizenry. They seem to have forgotten the last portion of The Gettysburg Address:

“That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain— that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

* * *

Two students dead, 12 others wounded by gunfire in Kentucky high school shooting. I hope Callamard will not see this as “extrajudicial killing.”

* * *

UST disowns award for Mocha Uson.

Mocha Uson to return UST alumni award.

UST Alumni president resigns.

– So much fuss about an award. So much fuss about a debutante’s party. And some claim that there is a threat to press freedom.

* * *

Some say that my postings on Facebook are witty. Of course I disagree. Thanks for the unwarranted suspicion but I am just nutty and naughty. Those are the product of a mind that is unruly. That to my close friends, is being crazy. And that is why we continue being close together all these years.

* * *

A factual account to put a smile after a day’s work:

After a British Airways 747 had all four engines disabled, the pilot announced it by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. We have a small problem. All four engines have stopped. We are doing our damnedest to get them going again. I trust you are not in too much distress.”

* * *

House OKs on 2nd reading bill legalizing Church-decreed annulment. No ecclesiastical documentary stamp will be required.

* * *

Got this joke from a fraternity brother:

Fully naked British lady gets into taxi. Chinese driver looks at her top to bottom repeatedly.

British lady asks: “Haven’t u seen a naked woman before?”

Chinese driver: “I no look you naked. I plenty frightened. I look and look where you keep money to pay me?”

Moral lesson: Be Chinese. Concentrate on your business, no matter what.

* * *

News: CJ intervened in House case vs detained ‘Ilocos 6.’

A former Court of Appeals justice yesterday said Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno showed “lack of delicadeza” or “lack of propriety” when she promised protection to the three CA justices locked in a standoff with the House of Representatives over the detention of six Ilocos Norte officials, or the so-called “Ilocos 6.”

It was alleged that CJ Sereno had advised the three appellate justices to seek relief from the high court. “According again to our presiding justice, in his talk with the chief justice, she advised the three justices to file a petition before the Supreme Court with a TRO and that she will take care of it. And everybody was silent about it,”

– Hmm, the situation is not getting “serene” after all.

* * *

RP has sovereign rights over Benham Rise: Palace

– This is one very important issue that the government should “rise” to the occasion. As per the presidential spokesperson, “sovereignty” and “sovereign rights” are to two different things.

– Is this statement “official” or “sovereign?”

My serious question is: If China will start building structures again like man-made islands, airports and defenses, will it be seen and justified as part of the agreed research and exploration?

* * *

I just have to ask before closing, now that Mayon Volcano is nearing full eruption, where are the two prominent personalities of the Bicol region— VP Leni and Rep. Edcel Lagman? Now I have to slap my political face for asking this.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.