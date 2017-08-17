ACROSS THE UNIVERSE

Philip Stein

Queen Pia Wurtzbach may have passed on her crown, but she still wears the glory of Miss Universe on her head. And now adding more glitter to her incredible shine is a new title – international brand ambassador of Philip Stein.

Since 2003, Philip Stein has garnered esteem in the world of luxury products with its innovative Natural Frequency Technology (NFT) and dual time zone feature. The NFT is based on decades-long research that studies how natural electromagnetic waves positively influence our health, performance and overall well-being. Metal discs that contain these naturally beneficial frequencies are part of every Philip Stein timepiece, which in turn contribute to to the wearer’s balanced disposition and enhanced focus.

In today’s hectic world, Pia welcomes any technology that helps boost her well-being. Much of her stress today comes from shuttling between Manila and other parts of the world for work. Pia admits to having so much on her plate right now, but stress isn’t something she can’t handle. She continues to set new goals for herself, among them is writing a book and studying at the New York Film Academy. “My favorite time of the day is when I start working. When I’m doing video or photo shoots, I want the cameras to be rolling all the time. I keep the momentum. That’s how I work,” Pia says.

A proud Philip Stein owner, Pia bought her first Philip Stein watch 18 years ago because of its dual time zone feature, which has helped her until today to keep track of time and connect with her loved ones. With her family stationed in Manila and the UK, “I check the time on my Philip Stein, so I know when they’re awake and when I can video call and chat with them,” she explains.

Managing her work and time, moving to and from New York and Manila, Pia acknowledges how it can be a bit difficult. With the aid of her Philip Stein, she’s able to manage with an effective schedule. “The challenge is really the time difference. I have to check their work hours. I use video calls to communicate, and I send them recaps of what I’ve finished for work,” she says. It’s a life she wouldn’t trade for anything else.

Philip Stein is available at Alabang Town Center, Century City Mall, Festival Mall, Robinson’s Magnolia, Robinson’s Galleria, Shangri-La Plaza Mall and Solaire Resort & Casino, among others.