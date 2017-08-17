Acting coach Anthony Vincent Bova trains GMA Artist Center stars

Prominent New York-based acting coach Anthony Vincent Bova came to Manila purposely to train GMA Artist Center stars the most reliable acting technique developed by actor-author Eric Morris.

The three-day workshop which concluded yesterday emanated a different learning experience for the stars, as the “Being” in The Eric Morris System is considered to be more personal and intimidating to actors as it requires facing inner fears and weaknesses.

“What attracted me to the Eric Morris System is that this work answered so many questions that other techniques didn’t know to ask. One of the biggest traps actors in general fall into in this age of naturalism as an artist is they act natural. It’s still acting. They act natural as opposed to being natural,” Bova explained.

Bova is the artistic director of the Bova Actors Workshop and the Ionica Theater in New York. He has over three decades of study in the Eric Morris System under Morris himself, and over 20 years teaching the System. No less than Morris personally endorsed Bova to teach GMA Artist Center stars his method.

Currently, Bova’s clients are from Broadway to Wall Street, from New York to Istanbul as he runs two divisions of his educational practice, the Bova Actors Workshop and Authenticity NY.

Prior to founding the Bova Actors Workshop, he was on staff at Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, HB Studios and the New York Film Academy.

He has worked in television, film and stage. A few of his credits include “Reading Rainbow” with Levar Burton, “The Emperors Club” directed by Michael Hoffman with Kevin Kline and Patrick Dempsey, and the “Cats” national tour.

Mentor Morris has a special regard for the Philippines as he had worked with some of the most critically acclaimed and internationally awarded actors such as Laurice Guillen, Johnny Delgado, Michael de Mesa, and Leo Martinez among many others.

With the aim to help the future generation of actors develop the skills of an effective performer, GMA Artist Center together with Laurice Guillen Actors Studio and Bova worked together to establish a higher standard for the actors’ performance in the Philippines.