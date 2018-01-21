Action over unpaid bills may not be joined with ejectment suit

Dear PAO,

My tenant has not been paying rent for one of my residential units for about three months now. I already demanded his unpaid rent but to no avail. I then demanded from him to vacate the unit for his failure to pay the rent. Worse, he did not pay the electricity and water bills for four months that amounted to P32,000.00.

I have filed a complaint with barangay (village) authorities but twice he did not show up. I am supposed to be given authority to file a case in court on his third absence. If I will file an ejectment suit in court, can I also collect the payment for the accumulated electricity and water bills with the the suit?

Respectfully,

Miranda

Dear Miranda,

The recovery of electric and water bills should be litigated in another action. The Supreme Court in Teraa vs. Hon. Antonio de Sagun et al. (G.R. No. 152131, April 29, 2009; ponente, former Associate Justice Arturo Brion, citing Araos vs Court of Appeals), held:

“The rule is settled that in forcible entry and unlawful detainer cases, the only damage that can be recovered is the fair rental value or the reasonable compensation for the use and occupation of the leased property. The reason for this is that in such cases, the only issue raised in the ejectment cases is that of the rightful possession; hence, the damages which could be recovered are those which the plaintiff could have sustained as a mere possessor, or those caused by the loss of the use and occupation of the property, and not the damages which he may have suffered but which have no direct relation to his loss of material possession. Damages recoverable in an unlawful detainer action are limited to rentals or reasonable compensation for the use of the property.”

An action for reimbursement or for recovery of damages may not be properly joined with the action for ejectment. The former is an ordinary civil action requiring a full-blown trial, while an action for unlawful detainer is a special civil action that requires a summary procedure. The joinder of the two actions is specifically enjoined by Section 5 of Rule 2 of the Rules of Court, which provides:

“Section 5. Joinder of causes of action. A party may in one pleading assert, in the alternative or otherwise, as many causes of action as he may have against an opposing party, subject to the following conditions:

(a) The party joining the causes of action shall comply with the rules on joinder of parties;

(b) The joinder shall not include special civil actions or actions governed by special rules;

(c) Where the causes of action are between the same parties but pertain to different venues or jurisdictions, the joinder may be allowed in the Regional Trial Court provided one of the causes of action falls within the jurisdiction of said court and the venue lies therein; and

(d) Where the claims in all the causes of action are principally for recovery of money, the aggregate amount claimed shall be the test of jurisdiction (Teraa vs Hon. Antonio de Sagun et al., Supra).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net