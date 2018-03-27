Action urged vs agricultural pollution

The World Bank has urged the government to address agricultural pollution, warning that it could undermine the country’s status as an agricultural leader in Asia.

The global financial institution made the appeal in a study, titled “The Challenges of Agricultural Pollution:

Evidence from China, Vietnam, and the Philippines,” which compiled available data on pollutants in those countries and highlighted their impact.

While these three are approaching total food security, growth in the agricultural sector has also produced greater

air, soil, and water pollution, World Bank Vice-President for Sustainable Development Laura Tuck said.

“Investing in the prevention and control of pollution is key to ensuring that development gains in agriculture are sustainable,” she added.

According to the study, intensive farming significantly contributed to such pollution. It noted that East Asian farmers are heavy users of fertilizers, most of which were distributed in the air, soil, and water.

“As a result, changing farming patterns and practices represent a growing concern for human, animal, and ecosystem health; climate stability; and farm productivity and agroindustry competitiveness,” the study said.

In the Philippines, excessive fertilizer and pesticide use affected soil and water quality, leading to “reduced the quality and safety of food,” it added.

While mass fish kills are common in the country, the study said improper waste management poses a significant problem to the livestock industry.

Up to 80 percent of animal waste was directly dumped into the environment without treatment.

The World Bank advised Manila, Beijing and Hanoi to develop ways to measure agriculture-based pollution and provide incentives to farmers to minimize their impact on the environment.

“In the Philippines, where agricultural pollution is less severe overall, or rather, more

localized, the government has put in place fewer agriculture-specific laws and programs,” it said.

To help the country, World Bank-financed irrigation project was implemented to train farmers in alternate wetting and drying growing methods, which save water and energy while increasing rice yields.