Actionable conscience in tourism

BERNA Romulo-Puyat says no Miss Universe hosting for PH this year. There are hundreds of ideas to attract visitors. I was one of the first to criticize the notion that beauty pageants translate to tourism receipts. The event’s satellite transmission allowed viewers around the world to see the event unfold without being here.

Hosting an IT Convention and Exhibition is one example. Partnering with India, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea will surely attract not only tourists but foreign investments as well. Our youth are proficient in multilingual communication and our engineering skills are American-based, be it civil, chemical, industrial, or electronic.

So Berna is going to be strict on foreign travel. I agree and disagree.

I disagree because tourism is about marketing our destinations and their job is to sell our best by attending major tourism events worldwide. I think Secretary Berna knows that and all that she wants is to trim down the “barangay” style travels to a minimal.

I agree with Sec Berna because during my time, I noticed that the number of officials allowed to join the trip was usually bloated and sometimes exceeding the number of private sector. I find this hazardous to the health of department’s coffers and taxpayers’ money. I disapproved the numbers submitted especially if I find that there were duplications of functions. After the cut, I saw displeasured faces leaving my office.

Another thing, the practice of sending big delegations took a huge toll on the measly budgeted Tourism Attaché office in the targeted area. Icing on the cake is that their salary scale is not at par with their counterparts from other countries and they have to survive with the same cost of living benchmark.

The department should start sending a lean and mean team every time. I also like rotation basis so everybody will be given a chance to be educated by experiencing and analyzing the market. I found out also that there was “palakasan” system to be able to travel frequently. “Pasalubongs” come after to confirm being on the list again.

I was quite unpopular then when I required those who travelled to conduct post travel seminars to cascade what they have learned. This is a no-brainer in maximizing the money spent.

To be fair with the officials, the public has the wrong notion that tourism is all about the privilege to travel. My travel experience is all work devoid of free time. The DOT delegation is set automatically for ingress and egress.

Barely after stepping out of the plane, activities start like clockwork. B2B skeds are confirmed, alliances are formed and, most of the time, we only get to see hotel windows and room numbers.

According to Berna, “Buhay Carinderia” project costs P320 million. I wonder how much money would TPB allocate if Montano will commence launching “Buhay Panciteria” or “Buhay Bistro.”

Cesar Montano is now blaming Wanda Teo on “Buhay Carinderia” anomaly. Well, carinderia metamorphosed into what it really means. Montano is now resorting to “TURO-TURO.”

Puyat asks COA to review tourism board’s projects. Due to recent demands, I heard COA ordered hundreds of boxes of “red flags.”

DOTr Asec Mark Tolentino claims that certain corrupt officials within the agency are trying to manipulate the bidding process of the proposed Mindanao Railway project. It is quite easy to spot who they are. Officials blaming Tolentino outright for “questionable leaks” without authorization is already a revelation of who the suspects are.

***

Multiple fatalities after shooting at Texas high school. This scenario is getting uglier each time. It seems that the

terrorists are bent on targeting the citizens of the future.

***

A royal wedding is always a blockbuster and they never fail to amaze or excite romanticism among watchers of any race or creed. The “fairy tale” component pulsates and gives us an actual account of “how did they do it” memories in that special part of our skulls.

Preparations of the day’s wedding entailed an enormous effort in many unimaginable ways. Broadcasters alone took months of impeccable attention to details. Although it is a royalty fixture for Buckingham, it does not happen everyday and the “first time” mode is always a necessity.

Open carriage, the march of the guards, flower arrangements, guest list, royal menu on the dinner-banquet, perfect application of the sequence of the program, attendance of dignitaries and guests, airport and ground traffic, seating protocols, wedding gowns, design of the wedding cake, jewelry to wear, crowd control and overall security are just some of the monstrous details to confront.

For media, as in any major event, the following are considered: accreditation, authorized area for camera placements, primers and backgrounders, profiles, pinpointed spots of anchors and reporters, extra long and ultra wide lenses, materials of previous royal weddings for playback and summation after the wedding. Of course, some of the production and technical staff are flown and billeted days ahead for oculars.

Please do not compare Kate and Meghan. William and Harry are not identical twins.

One quick glance on the bride: Meghan Markle is fond of food, beauty and fashion.

In a 2012 interview with Today, she said, “I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we’re eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted. I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo. It’s so easy — combine garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot.”

***

Good work, good deeds, and good faith to all.