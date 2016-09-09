Activities cancelled amid restive Mayon

LEGAZPI CITY: Albay governor Al Francis Bichara ordered the strict enforcement of the six-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) around the restive Mayon volcano as it continue to display abnormal activity.

Bichara’s directive came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level from 0 to 1 over Mount Mayon on Thursday and warned it might explode anytime as indicated by swarming earthquakes and magma build-up toward its crater.

Mayon’s seismic monitoring network recorded one volcanic earthquake du­ring the last 24 hours. Moderate emission of white steam plumes that crept downslope towards southwest was also observed, however, no crater glow was seen on Thursday night.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should were ordered avoided especially during extreme weather conditions of heavy and prolonged rainfall.

The most affected residents of the order are farmers tilling their farmland at the foot of the volcano as source of livelihood.

“No human activity near the perimeter of 6-kilometer permanent danger zone. No orchid gathering, no vegetable harvesting in the no man’s land area,” Bichara said.

Aside from no human activity with the PDZ, the governor also ordered the suspension of all tourism activities beyond the lava front such as trekking and tour.

Also, the Mayon Skyline hotel in the northern part of the volcano were ordered closed from tourists and visitors during night-time.

Bichara directed the disaster officials in the cities of Ligao, Legazpi and Tabaco including the municipalities of Daraga, Camalig, Guinobatan, Santo Domingo and Malilipot as well as the village officials, to submit to the Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office the number of residents within the six-km PDZ.