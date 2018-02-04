Activity of Mayon volcano waning – Phivolcs official

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) would lower from 3 to 4 the alert level for Mount Mayon in the next few weeks if the volcano’s waning activity continued.

Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs chief volcanologist in the Bicol Region, on Saturday said Mayon was showing low abnormal activity in the last 24 hours but no conclusive proof would support that such activity was weakening.

Thus, according to Laguerta, alert level 4 and the eight-kilometer danger zone stay.

He, however, believes that the volcano may still generate explosions as it did in 1984 when Mayon exploded after being quiet for a week.

“We are closely studying the sudden change and decrease of [sulfur dioxide gas emission]of Mayon to 1,583 tons per day from the more than 3,000 tons two days ago,” Laguerta said in a news briefing.

With Alert Level 4 in place, the public is strongly advised to not enter the eight-kilometer danger zone and to be vigilant against pyroclastic currents, lahars and sediment-laden stream flows.