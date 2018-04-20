UPDATE: Actor arrested in Bulacan for possession of illegal drugs

VETERAN actor Julio Diaz was arrested by police authorities in a buy-bust operation in Meycauayan City, Bulacan Friday morning, according to police.

Diaz, or Mariano De Leon in real life, 59, was arrested with his driver Ronald Gomez, 35, at about 12:40 a.m. in Barangay Langka.

The Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) lists Diaz as a “high-value target.”

The BPPO Public Information Office said Diaz and his driver were caught selling a piece plastic sachet containing suspected shabu to a poseur buyer in exchange for P500.

Authorities confiscated assorted drug paraphernalia, the buy bust money, and four pieces of plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 12 grams and a street value of P60,000.

The suspects and the seized evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory office for examination.

They will also be facing appropriate criminal charges to be filed in court.

In a live interview on Friday, Diaz admitted to using illegal drugs but denied that he was selling them.

Supt. Santos Mera, Meycauayan acting chief of police, said that on July 2016, Diaz voluntarily presented himself to this station to clear his name after he was listed on the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) watchlist.

Diaz admitted then that he was a drug dependent but stopped taking illegal substances after undergoing surgery following a stroke on April 2016.

Diaz first appeared in the 1984 movie “Sinner or Saint” with the late Claudia Zobel.

As an actor, Diaz received numerous acting accolades and was a nominated in major award giving bodies like Gawad Urian and FAMAS.

He was last seen in ABS-CBN’s primetime show “Ang Probinsyano” from 2015 to 2017. ROY NARRA, FREDERICK SILVERIO