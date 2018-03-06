Actor Baron Geisler arrested anew in Pampanga for threatening to kill brother-in-law

ACTOR Baron Geisler was arrested by police after he allegedly threatened to kill his brother-in-law at his house in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Angeles City Police Station 3 said the actor went amuck in front of the residence of Michael Robin Stone Morales in Barangay Pulung Maragul on Monday afternoon.

Morales said that Geisler threatened to kill him with a kitchen knife that he was holding at that time.

Geisler was charged with illegal possession of a deadly weapon following the incident.

Last week, Geisler posted photos of his bruised face on his social media accounts. He said Morales broke into his home in Angeles City and assaulted him.

Geisler is now temporarily detained at the Angeles City Police Station 3.

The actor, known for his role in the 1999 Filipino coming-of-age drama “Tabing Ilog” has been detained numerous times for his violent behavior, with the last incident in October 2017 in a restaurant-bar in Quezon City where, after a few drinks, was reported to have pushed and cussed the guard, forcing several diners to rush out. ROY NARRA