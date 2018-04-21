Actor Julio Diaz busted in Bulacan

Movie and television actor Julio Diaz and his companion were arrested in a buy-bust in Meycauayan City, Bulacan, before dawn on Friday.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police provincial director, said the actor, Mariano de Leon Calongje in real life, 59, and his companion Ronald Gomez, 35, were arrested after selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer for P500.

They were busted at about 1 a.m. on Friday at Ambuklao Villacor, Barangay Langka, in Meycauayan City.

Diaz, 59, was listed as a high value target for drugs by the Bulacan Police Provincial Office.

Seized from their possession were four more sachets of shabu, weighing about 12 grams, with an estimated P60,000 street value, drug paraphernalia and the P500 marked money.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for examination.

Appropriate criminal complaints against Diaz and Gomez are being prepared for filing in court.

Supt. Santos Mera, Meycauayan acting chief of police, said Diaz voluntarily presented himself in July 2016 to clear his name after he was listed on the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) watch list.

Diaz admitted to have been an illegal drug user but stopped after he underwent surgery caused by brain aneurysm in April 2016.

He denied that he is engaged in selling shabu.

His name appeared on the drug watch list submitted by Chairman Igmedio Lunaria of Barangay Langka.

The actor is known for his roles in the 1980s and the 1990s movies “Bayani” in 1992 and “Sakay” in 1993, according to news site, www.spot.ph.

He appeared in two critically acclaimed films in 2015: Zig Dulay’s “Bambanti” and Brillante Mendoza’s “Taklub,” it said.

with ROY NARRA